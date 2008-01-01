Hoy
17.00 HS MI AMIGO EL DRAGON EN 3D: Gènero: Aventuras/ Director:
David Lowery/ Elenco:
Bryce Dallas Howard,
Robert Redford,
Wes Bentley,
Michael C Hall,
Oakes Fegley,
Oona Laurence
./ Duraciòn 103 minutos/ Apta para todo pùblico/ Entrada; $ 80
.19.00 HS ESCUADRON SUICIDA EN 2D (En Castellano) Gènero: Acciòn/ Director: David Ayer/ Elenco:
Viola Davis,
Will Smith,
Jai Courtney,
Scott Eastwood,
Margot Robbie,
Jared Leto/ Duraciòn: 122 minutos/ Apta para mayores de 13 años/ Entrada $ 70
21.15 HS INSEPARABLES: Gènero: Comedia Dramàtica/ Director: Marcos Carnevale/ Elenco:
Rodrigo De La Serna, Oscar Martinez,
Carla Peterson,
Alejandra Flechner,
Flavia Palmiero,
Rita Pauls Duraciòn: 109 minutos/ Apta para mayores de 13 años/ Entrada $ 30 (Pelicula Espacio Incaa)
23.00 HS ESCUADRON SUICIDA EN 3D (Subtitulada)
Domingo
