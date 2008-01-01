Mas...

Hoy

17.00 HS MI AMIGO EL DRAGON EN 3D: Gènero: Aventuras/ Director:

David Lowery/ Elenco:

Bryce Dallas Howard,

Robert Redford,

Wes Bentley,

Michael C Hall,

Oakes Fegley,

Oona Laurence

./ Duraciòn 103 minutos/ Apta para todo pùblico/ Entrada; $ 80

.19.00 HS ESCUADRON SUICIDA EN 2D (En Castellano) Gènero: Acciòn/ Director: David Ayer/ Elenco:

Viola Davis,

Will Smith,

Jai Courtney,

Scott Eastwood,

Margot Robbie,

Jared Leto/ Duraciòn: 122 minutos/ Apta para mayores de 13 años/ Entrada $ 70

 

21.15 HS INSEPARABLES: Gènero: Comedia Dramàtica/ Director: Marcos Carnevale/ Elenco:

Rodrigo De La Serna, Oscar Martinez,

Carla Peterson,

Alejandra Flechner,

Flavia Palmiero,

Rita Pauls Duraciòn: 109 minutos/ Apta para mayores de 13 años/ Entrada $ 30 (Pelicula Espacio Incaa)

23.00 HS ESCUADRON SUICIDA EN 3D (Subtitulada)

Domingo

17.00 HS MI AMIGO EL DRAGON EN 3D

19.00 HS INSEPARABLES:

Rita Pauls Duración: 109 minutos/ Apta para mayores de 13 años/ Entrada $ 30 (Pelicula Espacio Incaa)

21.00 HS ESCUADRON SUICIDA EN 3D (En Castellano) 

23.15 HS ESCUADRON SUICIDA EN 3D (Subtitulada)

